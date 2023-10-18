Michelle Hunziker photographed together with her new flame Alessandro Carollo: The photos of the theater and their dinner together

It is now known how Michelle Hunziker has an established relationship with the well-known Roman osteopath and physiotherapist, Alessandro Carollo. After the photo investigated, in which the presenter is riding a motorbike, it was only later discovered that it was Carollo’s.

But apparently, damning evidence has arrived regarding their relationship. The weekly magazine Chi surprised the Swiss showgirl with the VIP’s physiotherapist as they headed towards the Assago Forum.

Of course, they wasted no time snapping photos as the couple headed to actor and comedian Checco Zalone’s show “Amore+Iva.” Furthermore, after the show, it seems that the two headed towards the presenter’s house.

Michelle Hunziker paparazzi with Alessandro Carollo: The first photos together

The relationship between Michelle Hunziker and Alessandro Carolloalthough it was kept hidden for a long time, it seems to have started much earlier and this explains the strong bond that unites them.

Michelle had been single for about a year, after her relationship with Giovanni Angiolini, and Alessandro has also been single, even for much longer. Although in the past he has been linked to other very well-known faces in the entertainment industry.

Among which the names of Elisabetta Canalis stand out, Elisabetta Gregoraci who never confirmed the relationship, and Paola Barale, his longtime friend and client. After his important relationships with various VIPs, we got to know him.

Alessandro Carollo he was born in Rome and is 41 years old, well known as an osteopath and physiotherapist with well-known faces. He is one of the most renowned and sought after professionals in his sector, in his studio he has had figures such as Renato Zero and Belen Rodriguez.

He loves extreme sports and large-displacement motorbikes, just like the one in the photos Michelle Hunziker, also a lover of sports and adventure. A person very close to the Swiss presenter, she declared that the two: “They found each other”.