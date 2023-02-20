“It is a great pain. When you made an emotional investment, you believed in it so much and then when this project fails, it’s a pain for everyone. It is also important to understand that time heals all. We are good. We are making our way and the final goal is what I have achieved today with Eros. It takes time but we’re good.” To speak is Aurora Ramazzotti who to Verissimo from Silvia Toffanin talks about the separation from Tomaso Trussardi.

Michelle Hunziker spoke well of the relationship between Aurora Ramazzotti and Goffredo Cerza: “They love each other so much. They were looking for a child and now the time has come. Love is a beautiful thing. In this period I see them so happy and for a mother it is the most beautiful thing. The other day we went to an Eros concert together, my in-laws were there too, and in the evening I told them that we are really lucky. We all love each other, a great friendship was born. I’m also happy with this, I like the extended family”.