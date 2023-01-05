Without any shadow of a doubt, Michelle Hunziker is one of the most loved and popular television characters in the world of Italian television. Very soon, the woman will become a grandmother for the first time. In light of this, she decided to give an interview to “Chi Magazine” revealing some unpublished background on the pregnancy of her daughter Aurora Ramazzotti. Let’s find out all of her statements together.

Upon hearing the news of the pregnancy of his daughter Aurora Ramazzotti, Michelle Hunziker’s heart filled with happiness. The Swiss presenter can’t wait to hold the nephew in his arms and to grow together with him.

On the occasion of ainterview released to the magazine conducted by Alfonso Signorini, the showgirl has revealed some details few known about his daughter’s pregnancy. In particular, he explained that if Aurora is pregnant, the merit it was also his:

I think Aurora is also why she ‘indulged’ in having such a young son because she has a thousand projects, a thousand goals, she has a splendid boy next to her, the two of them love each other very much… But knowing that you have a mother close by and that if you need to do something there is always someone who takes care of the baby, puts you in a condition of such tranquility that allows you to procreate quickly.

The baby on the way is a little boy and Eros Ramazzotti’s ex-wife said a lot happy because of this:

It will be my treasure, it’s the universe that gave me a boy after all these years that I’ve wanted him so much. this pregnancy that Aurora is experiencing is as if I were experiencing it. We are so in symbiosis the two of us. It is something that cannot be described in words.

In addition to her, Aurora and Goffredo’s son will also think about it mum of the presenter who has reached the age of 80 years old. These were hers words regarding the issue: