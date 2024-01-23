Michelle Hunziker's unexpected words about her love story with Alessandro Carollo: Here's what she said and her birthday tomorrow

The heart of Michelle Hunziker he found serenity alongside the osteopath Alessandro Carollo. After the continuous disappointments, the suffering but above all the sorrows, the well-known presenter finally seems to have found the serenity of the past also in view of her birthday which will take place tomorrow.

The well-known showgirl loved by all of Italy will in fact turn 47 and will celebrate her first birthday as a grandmother but also as a busy woman after a long time. Although Michelle has always been a great lover of privacy, especially sentimental privacy, she wanted to confirm her sentimental bond with Alessandro Carollo.

A few simple words were enough towards the osteopath known in the Milanese jet set who conquered and captured the love of the beautiful Hunziker. It is the latter who breaks the silence regarding her new relationship, leaving fans surprised.

Michelle Hunziker, new love with Alessandro Carollo: “I'm finally at peace”

The two familiar faces they have been dating since October although they have always tried to avoid gossip and the eyes of the paparazzi. However, they both confirmed their relationship shortly before Christmas when they were spotted together and could no longer hide.

Despite the many questions from fans, curiosity but above all the many rumors that see them as protagonists, Michelle Hunziker he has always decided to maintain maximum confidentiality. A decision that came after the separation from Tomaso Trussardi which created quite a stir in the media.

In fact, the latter spent very few words about her story during the interview given to TV Smiles and Songs in which he stated: “I'm calm. And that's the most important thing”.

As for his birthday however, he explained: “The strange thing is that I don't realize how much time is passing. Age doesn't bother me, at least for now. Sooner or later the 'aches' will arrive and yes, I fear them a bit.”