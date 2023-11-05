The presenter and her new partner are no longer hiding: here is the first social photo

Over the last few hours the name of Michelle Hunziker has returned to occupy ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? After numerous rumors that see her as the protagonist of a love story, the presenter is no longer hiding herself: here is the first social photo of her together with her new partner Alessandro Carollo.

According to what was revealed by the gossip, Michelle Hunziker would have started a love affair with the osteopath about a year ago Alessandro Carollo. The news has never been commented on by the person concerned but over the last few hours a confirmation may have arrived from Michelle: let’s find out together what is happening.

In these last few hours Michelle Hunziker has shared a shot on her Instagram page that is causing a lot of chatter and which would confirm all the rumors that have been circulating about her in recent days. In fact, the presenter spent a while romantic weekend in Switzerland together with his new love.

In detail, Aurora Ramazzotti’s mother decided to stay in Lugano where she would bring her new baby company. Even if there was no direct confirmation from the presenter, the social clues shared would leave no doubt: Michelle Hunziker and the osteopath Alessandro Carollo are a couple in all respects.

Who is Alessandro Carollo, Michelle Hunziker’s new partner

Alessandro Carollo is the man who stole Michelle Hunziker’s heart. He’s a osteopath 41 years old and known as the VIP doctor; he has two medical practices, one in Rome and the other in Milan, frequented by many people from the world of entertainment.

Apparently among his exes girlfriends there are Paola Barale, Elisabetta Gregoraci and Elisabetta Canalis.