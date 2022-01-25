For the first time, Michelle Hunziker blows out 45 candles without Tomaso Trussardi, the photo in tears on social media

On January 24, 2022 there was a special event for Michelle Hunziker. It is his birthdayespecially the former without Tomaso Trussardi. The Swiss presenter showed up on social media in tears, moved by all the greetings received.

Michelle Hunziker returns to the center of the gossip. Recently on social media there is nothing but talk of the separation with Tomaso Trussardi. The day January 24, 2022 for the presenter it was a special day. This is his birthday, a bit special this year as he is the first without Tomaso Trussardi.

Although it has been a few weeks since Michelle Hunziker and Tomaso Trussardi announced theirs separationthis story continues to happen noise on social networks. However, the voices circulate quickly on the web even on the birthday of the Swiss presenter.

In fact, on January 24, 2022, the ex-wife of Eros Ramazzotti completed 45 years. On the occasion of his birthday, there were numerous greetings from friends and family. In light of this, the presenter herself showed up on her Instagram profile in tears. These were his words:

All this love is moving me.

The separation between Michelle Hunziker and Tomaso Trussardi

After 10 years of marriage, Michelle Hunziker and Tomaso Trussardi have decided to put a final point to their love story. To give theannouncement they were themselves through a Press release which reports:

After 10 years together, we have decided to change our life plan. We are committed to continuing the growth path of our wonderful girls with love and friendship. Our separation will remain a common and private path. No further comments will follow in respect of our family’s privacy. Michelle and Tomaso

Best wishes from Aurora Ramazzotti to her mother

For the first time, Michelle Hunziker shut down this year 45 candles without Tomaso Trussardi. Despite this, there were many people ready to support her on social media, her first ever daughter Aurora Ramazzotti. To wish her mother a happy birthday, she posted one photo on his Instagram Stories in which he wrote: