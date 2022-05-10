In the course of the last few hours, a news about it has arrived Michelle Hunziker that has left the world of the web speechless. The famous presenter was pinched with Giovanni Angiolini during a romantic weekend in Paris. The couple also exchanged a passionate one kiss. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Michelle Hunziker never ceases to amaze all her fans. Recently, the well-known showgirl ended up in the center of the gossip. This time to make her the protagonist of a gossip have been some images circulated on the web that portray her together with her new flame.

Following the end of the love story with Tomaso Trussardi that lasted 12 years, it seems that Michelle Hunziker has found serenity again with another man. The boy in question is called Giovanni Angiolini and is well known surgeon. Although the couple has not yet formalized their relationship, the two have thought about hiding from Paris to spend a romantic weekend.

The weekly “Who“. According to what was declared by the well-informed, the couple would have decided to leave separately and then meet in a hotel located in the city center.

Michelle and Giovanni would have avoided leaving together to hide from prying eyes of people. However, i paparazzi of the newspaper led by Alfonso Signorini were able to reach them as far as the French capital.

During their romantic weekend, the two exchanged a warm kiss and then strolled hand in hand through the city of Paris. However, none have yet arrived denial And confirmation by the couple who prefer to keep the maximum privacy about their love life.