On the occasion of an interview, Michelle Hunziker talks about her new life as a grandmother

On March 30, 2023, Michelle Hunziker she became a grandmother. The eldest son of Aurora Ramazzotti and Goffredo Cerza made the presenter the happiest woman in the world. But how did she find out about her daughter’s pregnancy? It was she herself who told it during an interview. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Michelle Hunziker is one of conductors most loved and popular in the world of Italian television. Eros Ramazzotti’s ex-wife never ceases to underline how happy she is for the birth of her grandson Caesar. On the occasion of an interview, the famous presenter let herself go to some unedited statements about her new life as a grandmother.

First, she herself revealed what was hers reaction when the daughter Aurora Ramazzotti he told her it was pregnant:

We were in Sardinia together. I knew they were going free but we didn’t think it would arrive so soon. Then one day she tells me that she is late and a couple of days later I hear the scream: ‘Mom!’. I understood right away. And to think that when I was 40 and she was 20, I told her to hurry up and become a young mother and she replied that she really didn’t think about it.

Subsequently, Hunziker was not made problems to answer to requests a little delicate. In fact when she was asked what she would have done if her daughter didn’t want the baby she has answered:

In general, I’m pro-life and I think a person should take responsibility, but every story is different and must be respected. In any case, I would stay close to my daughter.

Finally, the ex-wife of Eros Ramazzotti expressed her opinion opinion on the subject ofabortion. These were hers words: