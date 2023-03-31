After an interminable wait Aurora Ramazzotti she gave birth to his son born of romance with Godfrey. The name is top secret, in fact there were those who hypothesized a Nicholas and instead the couple chose Caesar.

Great emotion of course also for the new grandmother Michelle Hunziker who is thrilled and is living very happy days. He is obviously of the same opinion too Eros Ramazzotti.

While waiting for little Cesare to arrive home with his parents, Michelle left a special dedication to Instagram for her newly arrived grandson. “And with the birth of my daughters… Today was the best day of my life for me. Welcome Caesar” – he wrote in an Instagram story accompanied by a shot in which the little hand is seen with that of the father.

It hasn’t been easy days for Aurora but also for Michelle who has evidently been behind her daughter in recent days. Always on social media she wrote: “Me after all these emotions and three days of insomnia”. In short, apparently already in recent days there were omens of the imminent birth of little Caesar.

Aurora who is fine and recovering a few days ago also had to respond to the alleged scoop of a wedding planned between her and her boyfriend Godfrey. All because of a saw on the finger of the daughter of Michelle and Eros.

“It’s a stone from his family that he gave me on my birthday. It’s a promise ring, the promise that we will always be there for each other, marriage has nothing to do with it. […] Today the idea of ​​being together for life is almost a utopia. I haven’t experienced who knows what examples of lasting marriages, but he has parents who have been together for 37 years, and it was therefore he who taught me to think about the future, to imagine building something together. Whatever happens, I’ve already chosen: I wanted him to be the father of my child, a bond that lasts longer than any marriage. As a child of twice separated parents, I know it’s very important who the other parent is. The essential thing is that there is love” – he wrote. on Instagram.