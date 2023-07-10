Michelle Hunziker, together with many other VIPs, in the past few hours has attended the wedding between Santo Versace (brother of Gianni) and Francesca De Stefano who got married in a church in the center of Rome. The Swiss presenter then published some shots on Instagram where she amazed all the followers with the unusual choice of the dress which was black. Color that, usually, at a wedding party is to be avoided absolutely.

Michelle Hunziker has also published some stories in which she told the wedding day of Santo Versace and Francesca De Stefano. The presenter spent the day with her daughter Aurora Ramazzotti and Goffredo Cerza and also with many VIP friends such as, for example, Ambra Angiolini. Hence the anecdote that happened in church. In fact, the presenter published a selfie with Ambra Angiolini to which she wrote: “I who, taken by emotion, wanted to applaud in church … luckily you were there, my friend”, adding the emoticon with tears of laughter.

At the wedding of Santo Versace and Francesca De Stefano, in addition to Michelle Hunziker and Ambra Angiolini, there were many well-known faces, including: Eleonora Daniele, Alba Parietti, Mariagrazia Cucinotta.