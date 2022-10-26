Here’s how the most beloved presenter of the Italian small screen keeps fit

Michelle Hunziker she is undoubtedly one of the most popular presenters of the Italian small screen. Over the last few hours the showgirl’s name has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? In an interview with the weekly ‘Chi’, Michelle revealed the secret to slowing down aging.

At 45 Michelle Hunziker, who is preparing to become grandmother, has a body to be envied by anyone. The Swiss presenter, thanks to a correct lifestyle and a healthy diet, manages to keep fit and slow down even aging. Eros Ramazzotti’s ex-wife revealed her beauty secrets in an interview with the weekly ‘Chi’.

This is what the showgirl stated about it:

Do you know why? Because I do a c ** or like that. I play sports, I follow a healthy lifestyle, but without depriving me of the moments of leisure. If I can, I won’t give up a glass of wine in the evening.

Michelle later confessed that she doesn’t follow anyone diet drastic. In this regard, these were his words:

Absolutely no! Ask my friends, they can hardly eat what I eat. You have to eat everything. Woe to eating only a salad and thinking you have done well! For those who are passionate about nutrition like me, I reveal to you that every day I eat 125 grams of protein, 140 of carbohydrates and 50 of fat.

To the reporter’s statement regarding the fact that Michelle has no flaws, the showgirl replied with these words:

Why aren’t you with me in the morning when I wake up! Do we want to talk about my valgus big toes or about the spots that came to me after pregnancies? If you want, I’ll go ahead …

Very important in Michelle’s life is it sport. The showgirl practices a lot and about it she said: