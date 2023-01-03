On New Year’s Eve, Michelle Hunziker she went to the mountains of San Cassiano together with her ex-husband Tomaso Trussardi, her daughters Sole and Celeste and two dear friends. Once the celebrations were over, the Swiss presenter made an unexpected confession to all her fans. Let’s find out together what it is in detail.

Michelle Hunziker never ceases to amaze all her fans. After the many rumors on an alleged flashback with Tomaso Trussardi, the Swiss presenter returned to occupy the center of the gossip. This time to make her the protagonist of a gossip were some statements issued by herself.

Because of what he ate and drank during the Christmas holidaysEros Ramazzotti’s ex-wife claimed to have hired gods draining. These were hers words:

I took the drains this morning, because I told myself after all that we ate and all the alcohol that we drank it’s time to purify. And now that I’m on the slopes, I stopped at every refuge to take a restroom break.

Michelle Hunziker: the alleged flashback with Trussardi

In the last period, an alleged one has been rumored on social networks backfire between Tomaso Trussardi and Hunziker. Although they have been spotted together several times, the now ex couple has denied the news.

After the end of the relationship with Giovanni Angiolini, now the Swiss presenter is single. However, soon another person will enter his life. It’s about his first grandchild, son of Aurora Ramazzotti and Goffredo Cerza. There birth of the baby should take place in the first months of 2023 and both Michelle and Eros can’t wait to hold him in their arms.