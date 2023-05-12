Over the past few hours Michelle Hunziker she gave an interview to ‘F’ where she told herself and revealed some background regarding the end of the marriage with Tomaso Trussardi. Although she has confessed that it is a delicate matter, the presenter wanted to express her thoughts about it. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Michelle Hunziker’s love life is often the subject of gossip from the main gossip newspapers. In an interview with ‘F’, the presenter broke her silence by making some clarifications regarding the end of her marriage with Tomaso Trussardi. These were his words:

I’m Aquarius, aware that sometimes things take turns beyond your will. It takes emotional resilience to accept it and adapt, even for your own good. When two teammates get into two different cars, if they go at the same speed everything is fine, but if one accelerates into the first corner, the one who stays behind no longer sees the other. It happens to get lost.

And, continuing, Michelle Hunziker confessed like hers daughtersSole and Celeste, have taken the end of the marriage with Tomaso Trussardi:

Children are more emotionally intelligent than adults, they are pure, and all things left unsaid come to them. So you have to be honest: when the time comes when you realize that the loving couple can no longer go on, stay the parental couple and explain to the children that your love for them goes further and that the family will remain forever […] In any case, to say that my daughters didn’t suffer from the separation would be false. I am the daughter of separated parents too, and I know very well that it is an immense pain.

Finally, concluding, the presenter concluded: