There are rumors about the real reason for the break between the two.

Michelle Hunziker and Tomaso Trussardi they lived a beautiful love story that lasted 10 years. Then, suddenly, the news came like a bolt from the blue of the separation.

We all know Michelle, she has been romantically linked to in the past Eros Ramazzotti with whom he had Aurora who is about to give him a granddaughter. Tommaso is the scion of the famous fashion house.

Michelle and Tommaso met and immediately fell in love so much that they got married. Their love story lasted 10 years in which the two daughters were also born Sun and Heavenly. Then a few months ago the announcement of the separation.

In all this time, many have asked themselves the reason for the end of their love story. It would seem that at the basis of their decision there are incompatibility temperamental and the way of living friendship. It is probable that over the years the two have realized that they have different needs and hence the decision to end their relationship.

It must be said however that Tomaso and Michelle remained on excellent terms and after the summer they returned to dating. On several occasions they have been seen together out and about Milan with Tomaso also enter Michelle’s house in the evening.

Those who live close to their world reiterated that there is no flashback between the two but they see each other and are on excellent terms, especially for daughters who do not want to suffer the effects of separation.

Among other things, Michelle will also soon become a grandmother thanks to Aurora who is expecting a child from her boyfriend Godfrey Cerza. The emotion for both Michelle and Eros is incredible, they are over the moon and can’t wait to be able to hug their little nephew. The name has not yet been decided but a few weeks ago the full name has already started. What will they call it?