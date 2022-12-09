The couple would have said goodbye for the second time: here are all the details

Over the past few hours the names of Michelle Hunziker and Tomaso Trussardi they returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. According to the latest rumors, it seems that the couple said goodbye for the second time. But what happened and what is the truth about it? Let’s find out together.

Although some news has been circulating for some time about a possible rapprochement between Michelle Hunziker and Tomaso Trussardi, the love between the two now seems to be definitively at the end of the line. In recent months there have been many shots that have immortalized Michelle and Tomaso together, in luxury restaurants or on trips out of town.

In recent days, rumors have stated that the love between the Swiss showgirl and the entrepreneur is over forever. At the moment, those directly involved have not left any statements in this regard, thus preferring to remain silent about this story which is causing a lot of talk in the main gossip newspapers.

Michelle Hunziker and Tomaso Trussardi, the Swiss showgirl can’t wait to meet her little nephew

As everyone knows by now Michelle Hunziker is preparing to become grandmother at 45 years old. It goes without saying that the presenter is full of joy and, as proof of this, she recently shared a clip that greatly amused her numerous followers.

As already mentioned, a few months ago Michelle shared a clip on Instagram showing herself in gym. In the video in question it is possible to hear a voice-over addressing the presenter with these words:

Granny are you ready for the next exercise?

Her reply was not long in coming, which she delightedly stated:

Yeeeeeee!

The news of the pregnancy of Aurora Ramazzotti he brought joy and happiness to his whole family. Already in the post in which the influencer confirmed that she was pregnant with her, Michelle commented on her daughter’s post with these words: