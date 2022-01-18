Michelle Hunziker and Tomaso Trussardi, the separation it is now official. After days of rumors and gossip that chased each other in pink magazines, social networks and websites, the confirmation comes from those directly involved, with a joint press release to Ansa that no longer gives hope for a happy ending. After 10 years of love that made everyone dream, Michelle and Tomaso say goodbye forever.

The couple had spent the Christmas holidays remotely. Michelle Hunziker had taken her daughters Sole and Celeste to the mountains, in Alta Badia, where she had often found a refuge of love with her new husband. With her this time, however, there was the best friend ever, Serena Autieri.

It seems that the scion of the fashion house had reached the family only for the red days of the Christmas holidays, to spend at least Christmas with them. To then separate again. On social media, in fact, no photos together, no reference to each other, total silence.

Many had wondered if there was something between the two, since before they often posted photos together, including the couple’s two daughters or Michelle Hunziker’s eldest daughter, Aurora Ramazzotti, born from the union with Eros Ramazzotti. Then the official announcement made in the press, with a joint statement, as is the custom to do now among celebrities who say goodbye to formalize the separation.

After 10 years together, we have decided to change our life plan. We are committed to continuing the growth path of our wonderful girls with love and friendship. Our separation will remain a common and private path. No further comments will follow in respect of our family’s privacy.

Michelle Hunziker and Tomaso Trussardi, the separation: they will remain on good terms for the sake of the children

The couple have decided to separate, but will continue to stay together for their two daughters, 9-year-old Sole and 7-year-old Celeste.

According to what is learned, the two little ones will live with their mother. For Michelle Hunziker it is the second separation, after the divorce with Eros Ramazzotti. For Tomaso Trussardi the first.