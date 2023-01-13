Are Michelle Hunziker and Tomaso Trussardi back together? According to some rumors, the two would be on the road to reunification, as revealed by Vittorio Feltri; others, on the other hand, simply speak of a relaxed relationship. New revelations about ex-spouses, however, could change the cards on the table!

Last year, in addition to Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi, another historic couple also said goodbye. We are talking about Michelle Hunziker and Tomaso Trussardi, which after a long marriage and two daughters together have decided to close.

It is not clear what happened to lead to the break between the entrepreneur and the showgirl just as it is not yet clear what the relationship between the two is today: many say that there is an ongoing backfire; others take it for granted that it isn’t there now nothing more to do.

Also making matters worse was this summer’s flirtation with the woman, whom he had a brief but intense relationship with Giovanni Angiolini; it seems that given the liasion with his ex-wife Trussardi he no longer wanted to know about Michelle, despite her having tried to mend relationships.

In short, the versions are different and in these hours one has been added to the question new episode.

Michelle and Tomaso: kisses and cuddles in the mountains

Michelle Hunziker and Tomaso Trussardithey recently appeared together on vacation in the mountains, as guessed by the woman’s followers but also as revealed by People.

However, the story of those who saw them together up close also popped up in the magazine: i restaurateurs, the hoteliers hey waiters of San Cassiano, in Alta Badia.

Second the insidersin fact, the two would have exchanged during the holidays tenderness, kisses And Hugs, all, however, always trying to be as confidential as possible. Their shrewdness, however, does not seem to have been enough and, in fact, in the end they are anyway been noticed.

People also told of how Thomas have searched several times romantic moments with her and of the various attempts to kiss the mother of his daughters which, however, would have blocked the gesture with a napkin, to avoid being caught by onlookers and paparazzi.

After such an important story you can’t start over as if nothing happened.

the entrepreneur had said, fresh from the break. Which he then decided to retrace his steps?