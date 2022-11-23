According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, there would have been a quarrel between Michelle Hunziker and Serena Autieri. A few days after the diffusion of the scoop, they themselves took care of breaking the silence on the matter. Those directly involved met and made a statement, also releasing some statements about Tomaso Trussardi. Let’s find out all the details together.

Michelle Hunziker and Serena Autieri never cease to amaze their fans. Over the last period both have become the protagonists of a gossip due to the numerous rumors circulating regarding their relationship. In fact, not long ago there was talk of afriendship now ended between the two because of Thomas Trussardi.

Nothing more false. Over the last few days, the showgirl and the presenter have denied the quarrel claiming to be just about fake news. Michelle Hunziker showed up on the sofa at home with her dear friend to make things clear to all their fans. The Swiss presenter has ironized:

However, even you who make me argue with Tomaso… the newspapers are right: you always put zizania… stop it!

The Neapolitan actress replied with a comment which now seems to confirm the rapprochement between the 39-year-old and Tommaso Trussardi. These were hers words:

But I love Tomaso!

In a second moment, Serena Autieri also brought up her own husband Henry Griselli. Fake news had also emerged on theirs relation. In light of this the actress took the opportunity to put down and silence the numerous non-existent gossip once and for all. She herself stated: