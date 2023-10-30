Secret escape between Michelle Hunziker and Alessandro Carollo ended badly: Here’s what happened because of the paparazzi

The Swiss presenter Michelle Hunziker he wanted to tell all about his weekend spent at the seaside, with his daughters, on his social profiles. But something wasn’t right for one of Italy’s most important paparazzi.

Precisely, the paparazzo Alan Fiordelmondo, released an indiscretion about Michelle Hunziker’s private life. Through her profile, she wanted to show photos in which she was not at all just with her daughters.

In fact, the presenter and showgirl’s partner, Alessandro Carollo, was present with them and “coincidentally” was in the same place as the Hunziker family. But let’s see in detail what Alan discovered.

Michelle Hunziker and new flame Alessandro Carollo: Secret escape gone wrong

Precisely, Alan Fiordelmondo, through a post uploaded on his official Instagram profile, wrote that: “The Milan home of @therealhunzigram has been besieged by photographers for days, thanks to the images published in recent weeks by the weekly @chimagazineit, in which they portrayed the blonde Swiss in the sweet company of the Roman osteopath @dr.carollo”.

“And so, to escape from the journalists’ objectives, Michelle chose to take refuge in a place very dear to her, Varigotti, in the company of her new love. The home she chose is also a place of the heartbeach front…”

“The misdirections put in place on his Instagram profile by Doctor Carollo were therefore of no use, as by posting photos of the Ligurian place he actually indicated that he was in a completely different location through the tags. Cefalù is certainly a beautiful destination which unfortunately doesn’t fit well with Michelle’s work commitments as she hasn’t strayed too far from Milan.”

According to what has been said by Fiordelmondo, the presenter and the doctor would therefore use different location tags, so as to be able to create a scene and not attract attention. Apparently, Michelle and Alessandro are trying to live their relationship in total privacy, but without actually succeeding.