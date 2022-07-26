Michelle Hunziker and Federica Panicucci in recent weeks they have been the victims of a person who, it seems a real reason, has started to threaten them. The two presenters of Canale 5 found themselves having to fight against a person who, with gestures, offenses and words, proved to be too obsessive.

Precisely for this reason, the two showgirls of the small screen have decided to report, discovering who is behind the threats to them and to the whole family. The offenses that Michelle and Federica had to suffer for days saw even their children as protagonists, so much so that they forced them to take a serious action.

In the last few hours accused of stalking is a 22 year old boy originally from Bologna. To give the news and to report the details of what happened is Il Giorno. The latter explains how the investigation into the suspect is in the hands of the agents who will have to carry out the various computer investigations.

Michelle Hunziker and Federica Panicucci: their stalker identified

According to what has emerged in recent days, the two showgirls would have received the first threats last August. At first the boy would have threatened with death first Federica Panicucci and then her son commenting below all his social photos with sexist accusations and offenses.

Together with Federica also Michelle Hunziker he would have received the same messages from the 22-year-old who went so far as to take it out on his whole family. Against the latter the accusations have been more serious since the same showgirl on several occasions has committed herself to the fight for the defense of women.

The Swiss presenter has been active for some time together with Giulia Buongiorno in ‘First Defense ‘ or the national campaign that fights against stalking and against mistreatment. This would weigh even more on the possible sentence that the 22-year-old could receive once the investigation is over.