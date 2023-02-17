Michelle Hunziker against the food of the future: “Those paws make sense to me”

Michelle Hunziker spoke about the introduction of insects into the food chain as a substitute protein. The opinion was clearly against it, despite places like Pane & Tria having already invented Il Grillo Cheeseburger, made with cricket flour.

The protein content of this type of flour is very high, not to mention the low impact it has on the environment compared to proteins obtained from red meat. But not everyone is ready to rely on the “food of the future”. Not even Michelle.

“Hello everyone, everywhere I turn, every news talks about introducing crickets into the diet”, begins the Swiss showgirl in her Instagram stories.

“The other day I was at Fiorello’s and he asked me to try a cricket chip. I saw this morning that they are trying to throw the cricket burger,” she continues.

“I know it’s the food of the future – explains Michelle ironically holding back her tears – but as a child I used to catch them in the meadows, then obviously I released them but those little legs make sense to me. But how do you eat a cricket?” concludes Michelle.

Then he launched a poll to his community, asking if they are ready to eat crickets. More than 90% of Michelle’s followers clicked on: “Not even if they pay me”. Among the other options we read: “Boni” and “I’ll try”, options stopped at 12% clicks.