The presenter is furious against rude travellers: the reason
Michelle Hunziker he is without a doubt one of the most loved and appreciated characters on the Italian small screen. Over the last few hours, the name of the Swiss presenter has once again occupied ample space in the pages of the main gossip newspapers due to a social outburst in which she was the protagonist. Let’s find out together what happened.
Michelle Hunziker is a real rage on social media. The mother of Aurora Ramazzotti he chose his Instagram page to unleash an outburst that certainly did not go unnoticed by his many followers. In detail, the presenter showed real fury towards rude travellers.
In the past few hours Michelle Hunziker has shared some Instagram Stories that portray her train. In addition to the shots in question, the words that the presenter addressed to travelers did not go unnoticed in the eyes of her followers:
I would like to sleep but… I hear hands-free phone calls, one after the other, with high volume and interesting sounds… but they don’t have earphones?
Michelle Hunziker, the presenter reveals her beauty secret
In a recent interview given to ‘Tv, Sorrisi e Canzoni’, Michelle Hunziker revealed how she manages to stay in shape. When asked by the reporter how she manages to maintain a perfect physical shapeMichelle Hunziker responded with these words:
Those who are still at the seaside can enjoy brisk walks and nice swims. As soon as you return to the city, however, I recommend doing sports at home: 20 minutes are enough to feel good. Every day, and don’t make excuses: you can even do it in your freshly woken up and disheveled underwear! There are many fitness apps or just look at YouTube and find a mini free body circuit to tone and keep every muscle awake. I train three times a week, I do martial arts, specifically Kyokushinkai (i.e. full contact karate) and weights. I discovered these physical disciplines at the age of 33, before I skied, swam but didn’t go to the gym […]
