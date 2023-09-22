Michelle Hunziker he is without a doubt one of the most loved and appreciated characters on the Italian small screen. Over the last few hours, the name of the Swiss presenter has once again occupied ample space in the pages of the main gossip newspapers due to a social outburst in which she was the protagonist. Let’s find out together what happened.

Michelle Hunziker is a real rage on social media. The mother of Aurora Ramazzotti he chose his Instagram page to unleash an outburst that certainly did not go unnoticed by his many followers. In detail, the presenter showed real fury towards rude travellers.

In the past few hours Michelle Hunziker has shared some Instagram Stories that portray her train. In addition to the shots in question, the words that the presenter addressed to travelers did not go unnoticed in the eyes of her followers:

I would like to sleep but… I hear hands-free phone calls, one after the other, with high volume and interesting sounds… but they don’t have earphones?

Michelle Hunziker, the presenter reveals her beauty secret

In a recent interview given to ‘Tv, Sorrisi e Canzoni’, Michelle Hunziker revealed how she manages to stay in shape. When asked by the reporter how she manages to maintain a perfect physical shapeMichelle Hunziker responded with these words: