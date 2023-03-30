Former president said that his wife “does not want to know about a position in the Executive”, but that he wants to “collaborate” in politics

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated that his wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, has no “political experience” to run for office in the Executive. He made the statement in an interview with Young pan on the morning of this Thursday (30.Mar.2023), after returning to Brazil.

Asked about a possible candidacy of Michelle for the presidency in 2026, Bolsonaro said that the former first lady “does not want to know about a position in the Executive”but you want “collaborate” in politics.

He also stated that the former first lady does social work “exceptional” and that it will not prohibit her from following a political career, although it is not her desire.

“She [Michelle Bolsonaro] He is a person who does not have this political experience. Everyone can run for elected office as long as they are old enough, but they have to have something more. I had a hard time being president even after 28 years as a federal deputy, there are things that I only discovered when I got there. It’s a 24/7 dedication. So Michelle is out of it, she doesn’t want to.”said the former president.

Recently, the President of the PL, Valdemar da Costa Neto, stated that Michelle would be an option if the former president does not run in the next presidential election. The former first lady is now president of the PL Woman.

Return to Brazil

Bolsonaro arrived in Brazil this Thursday (30.Mar.2023). He landed at Brasília airport at 6:38 am. He arrived on a commercial flight from Gol airlines from Orlando, Florida (United States).

The former chief executive did not greet supporters who were waiting for him in the airport lobby and went to the headquarters of the Liberal Party, where he was received by former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, now president of PL Mulher, and by party allies, such as the national president of the acronym, Valdemar Costa Neto, the ex-minister Braga Nettohis runner-up in the race for re-election, and the senator and eldest son, Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ).

During the journey to the headquarters of the PL, in Complexo Brasil 21, Bolsonaro was escorted by helicopters from the Military Police and the Civil Police, in addition to vehicles and motorcycles. Already at the PL headquarters, he found allies and members of the PL bench in Congress, such as deputies Hélio Negão (PL-RJ) and Ricardo Salles (PL-SP). It was also received by former ministers Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI) and Eduardo Pazuello.

Upon landing in the federal capital, Bolsonaro was expected by supporters who gathered at Brasília Airport:

around 350 people were waiting for the ex-president, according to a count made on the spot by the Power360 ;

; they arrived in small groups, without the use of buses or caravans;

they were dressed in the colors of Brazil, some carried signs with messages for Bolsonaro;

they also shoutedmyth” and sang the National Anthem while waiting for the ex-Chief Executive to land;

they were mostly women, however, elderly people were also present, as well as some young people;

concentrated on the international arrivals area;

those present sang the National Anthem and shouted slogans, such as “myth” It is “Trash Globe”;

despite not being able to see or speak with the former president, the general feeling was not one of frustration, according to the Power360 ;

; supporters then went to the headquarters of the PL, in Complexo Brasil 21, located in the central part of Brasília.

Watch the airport reception for the return of the former president (1min41s):