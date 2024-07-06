Former First Lady made comment after declaring that “some women have a vocation to work” during right-wing event

Former First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro said this Saturday (6.Jul.2024) that some women “Some have a vocation for work, others for traveling”. Even without naming names, the statement was seen as an indirect reference to Janja da Silva, the president’s wife. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The speech was made at the Annual Conservative Political Action Conference, known as Cpac, held in Balneário Camboriú (SC).



Michelle spoke about her beginnings as First Lady and said that “Right-wing woman is different”with a policy “feminine, not feminist.”

This wasn’t the first time Michelle criticized Janja for the current First Lady’s travels. Last month, Michelle said that Lula and Janja could stay in embassies during international travel, which would save public money.

“The lovebirds are on an eternal honeymoon. They can travel, but they have the embassy to stay at. Why do they have to stay in the best rooms? How much we could do with that money?”said Michelle in a speech for PL Mulher, on June 15.

Earlier, on June 6, the man himself Jair Bolsonaro had ironized the trip from Lula and Janja to Switzerland to celebrate Valentine’s Day amid the floods in Rio Grande do Sul.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs disbursed at least R$65.9 million during Lula’s presidential trips abroad in the first year of the PT’s term. The data was obtained by Poder360 from Access Law requests and queries on the Transparency Portal.

LITTLE FAITH IN BOLSONARO

Michelle also stated that she had little faith in Bolsonaro before the 2018 elections, in which he was elected. “When he traveled all over the states and had those receptions, I was a woman of very little faith. Unlike today, I didn’t believe in my husband.”he said.

The former first lady even joked that Bolsonaro could be considered a socialist because he doesn’t know product brands. “This one could be a socialist, because he doesn’t know a brand, he embarrasses us. It’s a beauty, a wonderful trait”.