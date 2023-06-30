Michelle Causo was found in a shopping cart, lifeless, covered in black bags. The 17-year-old friend was stopped

What happened to Michelle Causo shocked the whole of Italy. The 17-year-old was found lifeless in a shopping cart in Primavalle, a district of Rome. Her body was covered in black bags.

The investigators immediately started the investigation and traced back to a 17 year old friend by Michelle Causo. It would not be her boyfriend, but a friend with whom the young woman had a relationship for a short time. A boy who her parents also knew as a friend of hers and who they described as “too polite“.

It is not clear what happened, it is suspected that the 17-year-old may have rejected him and that he may have reacted by ending his life forever. For the moment, we are talking about hypotheses. L’warranty interrogation of the boy is scheduled for Monday. During the night he was arrested and questioned by the authorities, however he would not confess. Until Monday he will be held in a reception centre.

A few hours ago, news emerged of the discovery of the murder weapon. It would be a kitchen knife.

Michelle Causo and the alarm to the police

The alarm to the police was raised by some of the boy’s neighbors, who met him at the entrance to the house in an agitated state and with a black bag. Someone saw blood trails, but he explained that he was carrying some “fish”. One of the residents said:

He was sweaty and agitated, he told me he was carrying fish. I asked him if he wanted a hand, he said no. He seemed strange to me, we became suspicious and called the police.

Another neighbor also said she saw him with a black bag and that he had noticed some clothes inside.

The officers immediately intervened and caught him in the act. The boy was carrying a shopping cart with the lifeless body of the 17-year-old inside. She still had i bloodstained clothes.