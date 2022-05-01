‘Downton Abbey: A New Age’ is the sequel to the hugely popular movie released a couple of years ago, which was itself a spin-off of the legendary TV series. Created by aristocrat Julian Fellowes, the film takes the audience back to the Crawley castle, where the extended family is preparing for a trip to the south of France. Almost all the protagonists return: Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Crawley, Laura Charmichael as Lady Edith Crawley, Joanne Froggatt as Anna Bates, Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley and veteran actress Maggie Smith as the indomitable Violet Crawley, the matron of the dynasty. In addition, new members join the cast, such as the British actor Dominic West.

Leading the cast of ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’, Michelle Dockery (London, 1981) has been building a career that has led her to also star in the series ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’, which has become number 1 on Netflix in the UK. The series is based on Sarah Vaughan’s best-selling book and offers a thrilling look at a romance that shakes the corridors of British power.

-The Crawleys head to France on a new adventure, but it also seems that Violet’s inheritance is complicated.

-I think that she came out well after the first film and it was natural that, in the second part, her situation was complicated. This film is a vision of the Crawleys in a different context. The fact of being able to travel, of having a bigger budget, has allowed us to shoot scenes that were impossible to film in the past. With each episode of this franchise, we raise the bar.

-What does it mean for you to continue playing Lady Mary?

-This time, Mary hosts director Jack Barber (Hugh Dancy), who decides to make a movie in Downton while the rest of the family leaves for the French Riviera. As difficult as it is to bring so many cast members back together, it’s a joy for me to be back with the crew because I feel like I’m with family. Who doesn’t want to see their family again? As long as the public has an appetite for the Crawleys, I will continue to return to the character. I love playing Mary, not only as an artist, since it’s always lucky to have a job in this industry, but on a personal level. At this point I have a lot to thank the character and her creator Julian Fellowes.

-Did the pandemic affect you during filming?

-Yes, but we were lucky to have a team very prepared to take the risk. The dedication of the producers was inexhaustible. I understand that I have been very lucky to be able to work in such a difficult time, because Covid forced us to appreciate life in a different way. Being able to shoot ‘Downton Abbey’ under these circumstances, with a crew that I consider my family, was a very positive experience.

-Maggie Smith also returns to the series.

-Any scene with Maggie is a privilege, but there is one sequence in particular that was very exciting for me. I don’t want to reveal details, but I will remember that moment as one of the best in my career and in my life. I will never forget.

-What are the big differences between the series and its films?

Film and television are two different media. In the series you don’t expect all the characters to appear in every episode because there is a continuity, however in the movie those who appear must have a reason to be there. We must force ourselves to tell each character’s narrative to resolve her story. That alters the structure with respect to the series, but the essence of the Crawley remains.

Hugh Bonneville and Michelle Dockery in ‘Downton Abbey: A New Age’.



-The future is open for this family that leaves television to get on the big screen in the second installment of a series of films. Do you plan to shoot more?

-It would be silly to tell you that we are not going to shoot anymore, I guess it depends on the audience. I don’t know what the future of the Crowleys will be, I don’t know if we will make more movies about them, but I am willing.

-How would you describe Lady Mary?

-When I read the first script of the series, it seemed to me that my character was a cold woman with a very contemptuous attitude towards those who she did not consider her class. But then I discovered that she is a vulnerable woman who is forced to change by the circumstances of her life. As an actress I see her as complicated and that’s why I like to play her.

-Would you like to live like Lady Mary?

-Yes. I think I would. It is true that women now have more freedom, but I am fascinated by the costumes, their femininity, their courage. Within her social situation, Lady Mary is one of the few women who dares to be ahead of her time, to speak with a frankness that other characters do not allow.

-She has also achieved success on Netflix with the David E Kelley series ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’, where she plays a lawyer.

-Without a doubt, the success of ‘Downton Abbey’ has opened many doors for me. I loved the novel the series is based on. And I must admit that my character has been a challenge because of his many facets. It’s a fantastic story, really powerful. Being part of a David E. Kelley drama, of whom I am such a fan, is a privilege and an honor.