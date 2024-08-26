Who was Michelle Volpe, the 8-year-old girl who died in the Smart car accident and her mother’s situation that could worsen: the reason

It was called Michelle Foxthe little girl of just 8 years old who at dawn yesterday, Sunday 25 August, lost her life following a serious road accident. The officers who intervened on the scene immediately noticed some anomalies in what had just happened.

The little girl was sitting on her mother’s lap and neither of them had the seat belt. However, law enforcement soon realized that those people were all four inside a Smart, which is actually approved for two people.

Unfortunately, Michelle died almost instantly, in fact the paramedics who intervened could do nothing for her, except to confirm her death. The older sister, 16 years old, was in the trunk and is now hospitalized in hospital for the injuries she suffered, but she should not be hospitalized at the moment.

Francis D’Alterio he was in fact the mother’s partner, he is 47 years old and only the day before he had been released from prison for a theft conviction. From the investigations of the case, the officers discovered that he was driving the Smart without a license and without insurance. Consequently, they ordered his arrest for the crime of traffic offence.

The situation of Michelle Volpe’s mother and the investigations of the agents

For the moment it has not even been ruled out that Michelle’s mother, Anna Woods 37 years old, may she also end up in arrest. This is because he would be guilty of not having watched over both daughters. All together that evening they had gone out to celebrate the freedom of man.

The agents are currently investigating those hours as well, also arranging the alcohol test on the 47-year-old, to understand the conditions in which he had driven the car.

The Carabinieri who intervened on the scene are currently investigating to understand what could have caused the overturning of the car. The hypotheses that seem most plausible at the moment are high speed or even weightsince it is approved for two people, but inside there were four.