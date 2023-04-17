Asked if she would run for the next election, the former first lady said “not working with that hypothesis at the moment”

Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro denied this Sunday (April 16, 2023) that she is considering running for elected office in the next elections. She opened a box of questions in the stories from Instagram, and received a question from a follower: “Do you intend to apply? I could, right?. Michelle replied: “’I could, right…’ But I’m not working with that hypothesis for the moment”.

