In an exchange of messages in the Senate, former Lava Jato judge says he would keep the vote secret as a way to protect himself from retaliation

Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro criticized this Thursday (Dec 14, 2023) the senator and former judge of the Lava Jato operation, Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR), for not expressing his vote during the hearing in the Senate of the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, for a vacancy in the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

The congressman, opponent of the government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), was advised not to make public a possible vote in favor of nominating the president for the vacancy. The guidance was given by a person named “Mestrão”, with no identity revealed, according to a photo recorded by the newspaper The State of S.Paulo.

Michelle used the image published by the newspaper on her Instagram and wrote “There is nothing hidden that will not be discovered, or hidden that will not be known” –in reference to an excerpt from the Bible. In the exchange of messages, Moro tells “Mestrão” that he will keep the vote secret as “retaliation protection instrument”.

The former first lady also criticized the “complicity” between the senator and Dino. Before the hearing began, the two hugged and, laughing, exchanged words. Rio de Janeiro councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans) also mocked Moro's proximity to the Sabatinado. “I almost got scared, but we have to unite the 'right'”, he wrote in an Instagram story.

Michelle also released a publication by the federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) in reference to Moro who says that “cowardly and characterless men cause harm to the nation”. According to the former first lady, the senator was “Lava Jato hero” The “Sergio Morno”.

This Thursday (Dec 14), Ferreira questioned the senator's vote on social media:

Without mentioning names, the deputy stated that other right-wing congressmen would also have voted for Dino. “Betray while there is time, because your place will be taken by men of character. The polls await you”, he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Wanted by Power360Sérgio Moro said, through a note from the press office, that the suggestion was made because his position, according to him, was distorted, after having greeted Dino.

Read Moro’s full note:

“The person in question, without having information about Senator Sérgio Moro's vote, made the suggestion only because they distorted the parliamentarian's position on the networks after complimenting Minister Dino. In response, the senator said that he would maintain the secrecy of the vote, which is an instrument of protection against retaliation.”