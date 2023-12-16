At a PL Mulher event, former first lady stated that the “biggest bloody revolution” in history was with communists

The president of PL Mulher, former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, criticized this Saturday (Dec 16, 2023) the president's statement Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) about having a “communist” at the STF (Supreme Federal Court) – in reference to the future minister of the Court, Flávio Dino.

“We have to pray, yes, we have to cry out to God because we saw the leader himself, the president himself speaking, full of joy, he almost couldn't speak, that his dream of almost 3 decades, that project that he didn't rest until accomplish, came to fruition with a communist within the STF […] Where the biggest bloody revolution happened was with a communist, who persecuted Christians, it was not for lack of warning”declared Michelle during a PL Mulher event, in Paraná.

Michelle's speech is about Lula's speech during the opening of the 4th National Youth Conference, held at the Ulysses Guimarães Convention Center, in Brasília, on Thursday (Dec 14). On the occasion, the president celebrated that “for the first time in history” the government managed to place a “communist minister” at the STF.

“You don't know how happy I am today. For the first time in the history of this country, we managed to place a communist minister on the Supreme Court, a companion of Dino’s quality.”said the PT member.

Watch (1min2s):

The “communist” label has been used by the opposition as a form of criticism of Dino since his appointment. At the beginning of December, for example, the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated that the new minister is in love with Lenin and Stalin.

Nominated by Lula for a vacancy in the STF, Dino was questioned on Wednesday (Dec 13) in the Federal Senate. He received 47 votes in favor and 31 against his nomination in the Upper House plenary.

At the STF, Dino should inherit the rapporteurship of processes of interest to the right, such as actions regarding the Christmas pardon that former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) granted to police and military personnel during his government, and regarding the conduct of the former head of the Executive during the covid-19 pandemic.

Despite Michelle's criticism of Lula's celebration of Dino in the STF, the former first lady herself also celebrated when today's minister André Mendonça was approved in the Federal Senate.

At the time, Michelle jumped and prayed for the minister's approval “terribly evangelical” –as it was called by Bolsonaro–, even though the State is secular, that is, there must be an official separation between state and religion.

Watch (1min50s):