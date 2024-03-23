Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/23/2024 – 19:02

Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, national president of PL Mulher, spoke this Saturday, 23, about the case of the furniture that was supposedly missing from the Palácio da Alvorada and which was found in the official residence itself. “You can’t find what you haven’t lost,” said the former first lady at a party event in Rio Branco (AC). Michelle accused the current government of having cited the disappearance of the objects as an “alibi to be able to make purchases” and “to spend the contributor’s money irresponsibly”.

“Ah, now they found the missing furniture. You can't find what you haven't lost. Since they accused me, some people present here saw that I made a huge sequence of stories explaining where the furniture was. I even gave the deposit number. I have everything, folks, I have all the photos, I have all the documents. They are such liars and don’t even blush,” Michelle said.

Since the transition, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and First Lady Rosângela da Silva, known as Janja, have accused Michelle and former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) of the disappearance of the objects and the poor state of conservation they claimed to have received the presidential residence.

In April 2023, the former first lady stated that “these furniture is either in warehouse 5 of the Palácio da Alvorada or in the presidential warehouse” and proposed the creation of the CPI dos Móveis do Alvorada.

The 261 items were located by the government last year, 10 months after they were declared “missing”. This Wednesday, the 20th, the Presidency's Secretariat for Social Communication (Secom) stated that the objects were found in “various dependencies” within the Palácio da Alvorada. When asked what these dependencies were, the department reported that the objects were “scattered” around the property, without detailing the locations. The Planalto Palace was sought after by the Estadão to comment on Michelle's statement, but has not yet returned.

After the repercussion of the case, this Friday, the 22nd, the Bolsonaro couple went to court asking that Lula recant the accusation and pay compensation of R$20,000 for moral damages.

The former first lady also referred to the current government as “capitalists disguised as socialists”. “Alibi to be able to go shopping. Alibi to be able to spend taxpayers' money irresponsibly. Because, in reality, they are capitalists disguised as socialists. They love what capitalism can provide,” said Michelle this Saturday.

In her speech, the president of PL Mulher repeated what she had already stated in a note, calling the supposed disappearance of goods a “smokescreen” for Lula and Janja to justify the purchase of new items. “For a long time, this government wanted to blame the disappearance of Alvorada’s furniture on us, even insinuating that it had been stolen during our management. In fact, they always knew this was a lie, but they wanted a smokescreen to take the focus away from the news that they would spend the people's money to buy new furniture on a whim and without a bidding process,” said in a statement the former first lady on Wednesday.

The absence of furniture served as justification for the government to purchase new items for the president's residence. In December last year, a survey carried out by the Estadão showed that the federal government spent R$26.8 million on renovations and the purchase of new furniture, materials and household items for the presidential palaces in Brasília in 2023.

In a technical note signed on February 2 last year to justify the purchase of the new items, the Presidency cited that the “lack of furniture” put Lula and Janja at risk, who were “exposed” when living in private properties.