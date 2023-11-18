Former first lady stated that organized crime “celebrated” Lula’s victory in the 2022 elections

Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro criticized this Saturday (18.Nov.2023) the minister Flavio Dino (Justice and Public Security) for visits by Luciane Barbosa, known as the “Amazonian drug lady”, to ministry advisors. She stated that organized crime “celebrated” the election of the Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in 2022 and mentioned Dino’s visit to Complexo da Maré, in Rio de Janeiro.

“When the current president was elected, who celebrated? Organized crime. Is that why your minister can enter a favela without security? Is that why today the ministry opens its doors to welcome, as the press says, the ‘drug lady’?”, said Michelle at a PL Mulher event in Porto Alegre (RS).

Luciane Barbosa is married to Clemilson dos Santos, known as “Tio Patinha” and has been in prison since December 2022. She was received twice by advisors from Dino’s ministry.

Considered for a vacancy in the STF (Supreme Federal Court), Dino has been the target of criticism for Luciene Barbosa’s visits to members of her ministry. He stated that he never received “leader of a criminal faction, or wife, or relative, or neighbor”. Received support from the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who came to his defense.

At this Saturday’s event, Michelle also criticized Dino’s visit to Complexo da Maré on January 13th. On that date, the minister went to the community at the invitation of the NGO (Non-Governmental Organization) Redes da Maré. The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) spoke at the end of the meeting and also criticized Dino, without mentioning the minister’s name.

“Every day there’s something evil on me, yesterday’s was that I’m chasing whales. The only whale that doesn’t like me there on the Esplanada is the one in the ministry. It’s the one that says I wanted to launch a coup now on January 8th, but that whale disappears with the videos of his ministry”, he declared.

Tax reform

Bolsonaro criticized the tax reform approved in the Senate. He stated that members of the PL who voted in favor of the proposal will be “expunged” from the party. In the Chamber, 20 PL deputies voted in favor of the text. In the Senate, only 1 vote was in favor, that of Eduardo Gomes (PL-TO), former leader of the Government in Congress under Bolsonaro.

“From the very beginning, our party took a position. What a shame that a minority sold out. Jesus had 12, one betrayed. We have 99, about 10 will betray too. But, we up front are purging these people“, he said. Bolsonaro articulated with allies the rejection of the proposal and even made a surprise visit to Congress on the day the text was voted on.

The Chief Executive also once again criticized the PT for, according to him, “defend” Hamas. “How can we relativize what these guys do if what they do goes against humanitarian issues? We cannot be in favor of beheading children, shooting families, raping women. We cannot be in favor of this, we must repudiate it“, he said.

PL Woman

Michelle is the president of PL Mulher and has been traveling with Bolsonaro across the country to promote the party and encourage female participation in politics. The movement is part of the party’s strategy to elect more councilors and mayors in next year’s municipal elections.

At the event, Michelle inaugurated around 60 municipal presidents of PL Mulher in Rio Grande do Sul. The former first lady also received the Farroupilha Medal of Merit, an honor from the State Legislative Assembly.