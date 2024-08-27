Michelle Comi: “Having a child? I prefer a Prada bag”

Michelle Comi is once again causing controversy on social media: the star of OnlyFans, the platform that offers adult content through a subscription, has in fact provided her very personal opinion on motherhood, not without controversy.

In a video that went viral on X, the 29-year-old model explains why she doesn’t feel the desire to become a mother: “A child is the last thing I want on the face of the Earth,” she says in the video. “I’ve never felt the maternal instinct.”

Michelle, you too were a thing that came out of a vagina. Think. pic.twitter.com/wklHL6ggbF — Fran Altomare (@FranAltomare) August 26, 2024

“Have a child only if you can! And instead you do them and then you can’t afford a nanny, vacations, maybe a good private school. When I feel lonely I buy myself a new Prada bag and I’ve solved the problem. I take care of it, I put it back in the closet and when I want I take it out” says Michelle Comi in the video.

The video immediately raised a storm on social media, but also garnered some positive feedback. “Typical selfish and immature reasoning,” wrote someone, while there were also those who commented: “She is honest with herself.”