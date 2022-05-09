The first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, made a statement on national radio and television on Sunday night (May 8, 2022) alongside the Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights, Cristiane Rodrigues Britto, to highlight the actions from the Federal Government for Brazilian mothers.

In honor of Mother’s Day, Michelle and Cristiane reflected on motherhood and listed some of the Jair Bolsonaro government’s actions for women, such as Programa Brasil para Elas, Programa Renda e Oportunidade, and Cuida Mais Brasil.

“Knowing the challenges of motherhood, we are committed to taking care of mothers in our country. In this sense, the Federal Government has implemented a series of actions that benefit Brazilian mothers. Today, they are a priority in Auxílio Brasil, in housing programs and in all land regularization processes”said the First Lady.

Michelle Bolsonaro ended the video “hugging” every mother in Brazil: “Thes mothers with children with disabilities, rare mothers, indigenous, quilombola or riverine mothers“.

During Sunday, the pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic published tributes to Mother’s Day on their social networks.

This was the President’s 1st Mother’s Day Jair Bolsonaroo (PL) after his mother, Olinda Bonturi Bolsonaro, died in January 2022. The head of state published a video with an excerpt of a speech in which he praises her, stating that she has always encouraged him to be more than his parents and was the “initial impulse” in your life.

the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) also published an old family photo, citing that his mother, Dona Lindu, always inspires him. “May families gather in abundance at the table. And may the hearts of mothers in the fight for a better future for their children inspire us to build a better Brazil, just as Dona Lindú inspires me every day.”, wrote the PT on Twitter.

João Doria (PSDB), Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB) also spoke on the topic.

Read the full speech of Michelle Bolsonaro and Cristiane Britto

“Goodnight.

“Today we celebrate a very special date in our country: Mother’s Day.

“Here by my side, First Lady, Mother, Michelle Bolsonaro, as well as myself and millions of other women who are a blessing to our Brazil.

“Being a mother is a full-time job.

“Sometimes we give up our will to welcome our children and offer our best for them.

“Being a mother is calling upon yourself the greatest and most divine of responsibilities.

“As a mother, I work daily to build a better future for Flavinho.

“He’s only 3 years old, maybe he doesn’t understand yet, but I’m sure that every effort today will be worth it.

“Because we know the challenges of motherhood, we are committed to taking care of mothers in our country. In this sense, the Federal Government has implemented a series of actions that benefit Brazilian mothers. Today, they are already a priority in Auxílio Brasil, in housing programs and in all land regularization processes.

“We also work for the productive inclusion of these women. There are billions of reais in microcredit made available through the Brasil Pra Elas program.

“You, a woman, a mother, can learn more about this initiative and how to access these resources on the website gov.br/brasilpraelas.

“Another great initiative for mothers is in the PRO (Income and Opportunity Program), which allows the reimbursement of day care or the release of the FGTS to help pay for child education expenses.

“PRO also encourages the promotion of women’s employability with qualifications in strategic areas – so that women can grow in the profession – and support for mothers when they return from maternity leave.

“The Federal Government also launched the Cuida Mais Brasil Program with a focus on women’s health and maternal and child health, which will reduce mortality rates.

“There are more than R$ 170 million invested to offer care to women before, during and after pregnancy.

“In this same vein, one of the new strategies we created to reach this audience is the Mothers of Brazil Program, with public policies aimed at the integral protection of women’s dignity, in order to support them in the exercise of motherhood, from conception to birth. beware of the children.

“This is work carried out in partnership with municipal governments that can join the program through the website www.sndh.mdh.gov.br.

“If your city has not yet joined, charge your municipal manager for access to the program.

“We close by hugging every mother in Brazil.

“The housewives, the heads of families, the mothers-grandmothers. Mothers with children with disabilities, rare mothers, indigenous, quilombola or riverine mothers. All the heroines of this country!

“Our very special affection for all warrior mothers, because motherhood is also synonymous with the daily struggle for the dignity of their children.

“Thank you so much and Happy Mother’s Day!

“May God bless us and protect us in our mission“.