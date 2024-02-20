The details that emerge, almost a year later, about the crime are horrifying Michelle Causo, the 17-year-old brutally murdered by a friend of her age, who then got rid of the body by abandoning it in a trolley near the garbage bins. The boy, a few hours before carrying out the heinous act, was searching on the internet for useful information on how to kill.

These are heartbreaking months in Italy regarding feminicides. Only in the last period have there been many women who have been snatched from their lives by the hands of men. Mentioned above all are Giulia Tramontano, Giulia Cecchettin and the two killed by the 27-year-old financier in Cisterna di Latina, Nicoletta Zomparelli and Renée Amato.

Another crime that shocked Italy occurred on May 28, 2023 in Rome, more precisely in the suburban neighborhood of Primavalle, where the victim was Michelle Causo. The one who took her life was a friend of hers who was the same age as her, who after having stabbed her dozens of times in her house, had wrapped her in a blanket, placed her in a plastic bag and abandoned in a supermarket trolley close to garbage bins.

Arrested shortly after, for 17 years old the Court opted for immediate judgment on the contested charges of aggravated murder from premeditation, fromconcealment and from vilification of the body.

To support the thesis of premeditation there would be some data collected through the analysis of the electronic devices seized from the accused and in particular of his smartphones. Apparently, around 8pm on the day before the crime, therefore on May 27th, the young man would have carried out internet searches on how to kill a person. On what were the vital points to hit to cause a death. Also that evening, she had dumped an image of a 20 euro banknote. Updates on this tragic story will follow.