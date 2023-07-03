No one believes the 17-year-old’s story, not even Michelle Causo’s closest friends, who continue to remember her with tears in their eyes

The friends of Michelle Causo they don’t give each other peace, they keep returning to the place where they were found to leave bouquets of flowers and to mourn their friend. They keep remembering her for the beautiful person she has always been, available and always ready to help them. They don’t believe the words of that 17-year-old, who had never been part of their group and that none of them knew.

Someone had seen him a few times in the company of Michelle Causo, but she had none never talked. Not even with Valerio, his best friend and not even with Asia, another of his closest friends. They are certain that if she had been having an affair with the 17-year-old, they would have known about it.

Michelle used to run to the aid of her friends and had never given any weight to money, it happened that she lent them, without getting into trouble or expecting anything in return. This is why they don’t believe the confession of the 17-year-old, who spoke about before the magistrate two rods and a debt of 20 euroswhich he owed to her.

He knew how to cook, especially carbonara and cutlets. He wanted to be a stylist. To me she was a sister, I’ve known her since we were 10 years old. She was selfless and generous to everyone. She never spoke of him, good or bad. My impression is that he was a bit of a forced boy, nothing more.

This is the memory of Valerio, who spoke to her by message that day, Michelle was calm and had not told him any of her fears. If there was something, the young man is certain that he would know. They said anything to each other.

Then there’s Asia, who with tears in her eyes goes to see her now missing friend. They were schoolmates and they were staying always together.

We talked about everything, about school, teachers, grades. I don’t know him, I really don’t know who he is. I’ve never met him, ever.

Other friends recalled the previous days, when they celebrated her birthday with her and social posts with her boyfriend, who she reached out to every weekend. They had a very deep relationship and it is not possible that he had another story.