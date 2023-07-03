Not even one of her best friends believes the money story. Michelle Causo was generous and would never get angry

The 17-year-old boy accused of the crime of Michelle Causo, appeared before the magistrate and confessed his act. He said he had quarreled with her friend over two joints and 20 euros. She wanted her money, she would get mad, she would start insulting him and eventually, he would take the knife.

A version to which, however, no one believes. Especially Michelle Causo’s family and friends. Asiaone of the closest friends of the dead 17-year-old, left her thoughts on LaPresse. Not even she believes the words of that boy who led a life “out of bounds”.

The story of the money is not true. You have always been a generous person, it may be that you have lent some money instead. If any of her friends asked her for 10 euros, she was always ready and available. I think he did something to her, to react it means that she was angry. She was the best person in the world. In my opinion, he tried to make advances to her and attempted an approach, but was rejected. He will never tell the truth.

Michelle had never talked about that boy with Asia, just as she hadn’t with Valerio, another of her best friends. The boy is certain that it is impossible that they had an affair, they said everything and Michelle would have told him. She was engaged to another guy for nearly two years and they were deeply bonded.

The investigators stay looking at cell phones of both, to understand what was the real relationship between the two. And above all, to understand why Michelle Causo went to the 17-year-old’s house that morning.

The girl’s parents are convinced that the killer could not have acted alone and that someone does helped with the shopping cart. He put an end to Michelle’s life forever with several blows to the neck, abdomen and back. She then closed it in a garbage bag and took it to the dumpsters with a shopping cart. All in broad daylight.