The photo of a kiss, in the background the center of Rome. So Michelle’s boyfriend Maria Causo wanted to remember the 17-year-old girl killed by a peer in Primavalle on her social networks. Could the young man, arrested for murder, have been driven by unrequited love? The hypothesis was also advanced by the victim’s father: “I think she was in love, but she rejected him because she has had a boyfriend on the other side of Rome for two years, who is now desperate”.

Michelle’s real boyfriend can’t rest now. From her Instagram profile, it is immediately clear that her story with the 17-year-old was an important story, starting from her bio, which reads: “I love you Michelle, I miss you more than air”. Right on social media, the boy who in the aftermath of the murder repeated through tears “She was with me. She wasn’t interested in anyone else ”, she vents. She opened a profile on Instagram to remember “Mimmi”, as her friends called her, and here she shared photos and videos of a love that will now remain only in her heart.