Interviewed by Life Live, Michelle Causo’s boyfriend let himself go to a long outburst: “She only loved me”

The boyfriend of Michelle Causo he is destroyed, he cannot understand that he will no longer be in his life. For almost two years they shared everything.

He let himself go into a long outburst to the microphones of the television program Live life and expressed his thoughts on the 17-year-old. Not even he, like his family, believes in the debt of money.

Michelle Causo’s boyfriend interview

Michelle didn’t care about him and she thought he was a friend of hers. I think he tried an approach and she ducked out of the way. This must have triggered the anger.

Michelle’s boyfriend is convinced that someone brought the 17-year-old a shopping cart to help him dispose of the body. He talked about accomplices, as did the parents of the young girl. Everyone is convinced of this.

Michelle’s mom told me she was murdered and my world fell apart. Michelle exuded happiness from every pore. But now there is only depression. By killing her they took everything from me. She and I had been together for a year and seven months. She never cheated on me because she only loved me. She will never come back and I have nothing left.

She didn’t know that boy, Michelle’s boyfriend had only seen him once. But it is certain that the two were just friends. He has published several posts in memory of her girlfriend, heartbreaking photos that retrace their relationship. He can’t accept when it happened, like no one in Primavalle. It’s surreal to think that a 17-year-old boy could have ended the life of a girl his own age with several cuts and may have then closed the body in a bag, to abandon it with a shopping trolley near the dumpsters, thrown away as garbage.

He also said he posted a photo of the 17-year-old on social media, but the platform has content removed for “inciting hatred”.