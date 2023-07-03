The funeral at 11 in the parish of Santa Maria della Presentation, in Torrevecchia, presided over by Bishop Baldo Reina

The funeral of Michelle Causo, the 17-year-old killed last Wednesday in the Primavalle district of Rome, will be held on Wednesday. The mass, at 11 in the parish of Santa Maria della Presentation, in via di Torrevecchia 1104, will be presided over by Monsignor Baldo Reina, auxiliary bishop of the western sector of the diocese of Rome. The Vicariate of Rome made it known in a note.

Read also

In the meantime, tonight, the districts of Primavalle and Torrevecchia will be united in one candlelight vigil in the name of Michelle. Some shots have appeared on the Instagram profile opened by the 17-year-old’s boyfriend. In a photo the young man writes “no one can make you suffer now”. Another announces a demonstration at 4pm in Primavalle “to remember my love Michelle”.

And “this evening, in preparation for the torchlight vigil organized by the school that Michelle Maria Causo attended, holy masses will be celebrated in all the parishes of the prefecture of Primavalle in suffrage for the girl brutally killed last Wednesday. The Eucharistic celebrations will be followed at 18.45 by the Easter bell from all the bell towers to express condolences which in prayer manifest the power of the resurrection, the victory of life and goodness over death and sin. The intention is to make all the Christian communities of the prefecture spiritually involved in view of the funeral” .