One woman recounted what she saw when she got home. Inside that black bag was the body of Michelle Causo

A testimony has arrived on the case of Michelle Causo, the 17-year-old found dead in a shopping cart. The woman said she met the boy who ended her life.

I was with the stroller, he asked me if I wanted a hand to carry it up. He was very agitated and anxious. I remember the end of the bag was open, like it was ripped or cut and everyone came out dressed. He was very kind, maybe a little too much. He looked around, as if he was waiting for someone. As if he didn’t want to be seen.

The thing that most seemed strange to the woman is the fact that the 17-year-old he didn’t move that sack to pass it with the stroller. An act of kindness that anyone would have done, to clear a passage for a mother.

The sack remained there. I have this memory that he didn’t move the sack. He went out into the street, looked out, constantly looked around, it was 3.00 – 3.30 pm.

The witness was forced to lift the stroller in order to be able to overcome that sack and enter the palace. The 17-year-old even came over to help her. No sign of the trolley, just a bag at the entrance to the condo. Maybe the boy was waiting for someone? This is what the investigators want to understand. Michelle Causo was found dead in a shopping cart, covered in black bags.

The woman then went up to her apartment and only found out what had happened when her partner returned. Under the building were the agents, someone had seen that boy with the black bag and blood trails. He had revealed that he was carrying fishbut the residents became suspicious and called the police.

The motive is still obscure, the 17-year-old was arrested and will have to appear before the judge on Monday for thewarranty interrogation.