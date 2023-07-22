Interviewed by Fanpage.it, Michelle Causo’s mother talks about that terrible day and how she is experiencing her pain today

Almost a month after the terrible crime of Michelle Causo, his mother Daniela speaks again. He does so in a touching interview with Fanpage.it, during which he reconstructed the last day of his daughter’s life, told how he learned everything and, above all, said what his only goal will now be: to have justice for his little girl.

It’s been three weeks since that terrible June 28th in which many people’s lives have changed. In which that of Michelle Causo, a 17-year-old girl from Primavalle, ended instead.

Compared to the first days, the 17-year-old’s mother, Mrs. Daniela, has recovered some clarityalthough the pain, of course, does not pass and never will.

Interviewed by Fanpage.itthe woman told of how she lived that terrible day and of how he found out what had happened.

She was at Bologna from the day before. In the morning she had heard from Michelle, who had told her that she would prepare lunch and she would go out like her every day. Nothing strange.

Michelle is out, but for lunch she never came back. Around 3:00 pm Daniela tried to contact Michelle again but she wasn’t responding anymore.

Michelle Causo’s mom wants justice for her daughter

At that point the woman called him friends and the fiancé about Michelle, but they also knew nothing.

A few hours later, in the evening, he received the call from his sister informing her of what had happened. “I will never forget her voice, telling me that Michelle was killed, that she was gone”.

Of the 17-year-old who took her daughter’s life, Daniela said she had a good impression at first. In those few times she has seen him, she has thought it was very polite. She never imagined that he would be able to do such a thing.

A gesture, for which Daniela now wants to be done justice. He expects the state to do something to change things: