A group of young people in Rome broke into the apartment where the killer of Michelle Causo lived, the girl killed in Primavalle, and damaged the apartment. The episode took place at the end of the demonstration organized today in memory of the girl. “The initiative called, this afternoon, by the “Torrevecchia Primavalle Committee”, in memory of Michelle Causo, was taking place in the presence of about twenty people without critical issues” when “in an extemporaneous manner, however, a group of about 100 young people (between 15 and 18 years old) gathered in the streets of the neighborhood and then went to the home of the subject arrested for the murder of Michelle Causo”, reports the Rome Police Headquarters, reporting that “when they got there, some of the boys opened with violence the door of the building, to then, once inside the house, forcing the seals, damaging the apartment”.

“The Scientific Police was present on the spot and filmed all the participants in this initiative, totally extemporaneous and sudden. Many of them, already identified, will be reported to the Judicial Authority for the crimes that will be attributed to them” concludes the note from the Police Headquarters.