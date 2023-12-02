The investigating judge of the Juvenile Court accepted the prosecutor’s request: immediate judgment for the 17-year-old who killed Michelle Causo

New updates on the case Michelle Causothe girl who lost her life at the hands of her 17-year-old friend in Primavalle and who was then abandoned on the street inside a shopping cart.

The investigating judge of the Juvenile Court accepted the prosecutor’s request and set the next hearing for February 6. Immediate judgment for the 17-year-old who ended Michelle Causo’s life. The disputed charges are those of crime aggravated by premeditation, concealment and contempt of the body.

The crime of Michelle Causo

According to the autopsy examination, Michelle lost her life as a result of six stab wounds between the neck, abdomen and back. She was found lifeless, abandoned in a shopping cart, covered with a black bag.

It was the residents of the 17-year-old friend’s building who alerted the police. They saw it drag a black bag up the stairs of the building. Suspicious, they called the authorities. After the arrest, the boy told of a fight over moneyhowever even today no one believes his version.

After an inspection of his apartment, the officers found a toy gun and when asked for explanations, the accused stated that it belonged to Michelle Causo. But his words appeared not very credible, given that in some posts on Instagram dating back to a few weeks earlier, he had shown himself with that same object in your hand.

The investigations are still ongoing, what relationship there was between the two seventeen-year-olds is not yet clear. The minor’s words do not reflect the girl described by everyone as a person always available and cheerful.

She was angry because I didn’t have any money that I owed her. She started insulting me and yelling. I saw that knife in front of me and I took it. I didn’t understand anything anymore. We had the dispute for 30/40 euros. The discussion escalated because I was stoned.

However, investigators believe that the seventeen-year-old was under the influence of drugs and may have tried to rape Michelle and perhaps, faced with her refusal, everything has degenerated. But he denies the accusations: