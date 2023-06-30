The killer took the life of Michelle Causo with 6 stab wounds: she tried to defend herself and fight until the end

He would try to defend himself and fight to the end, Michelle Causo, until her killer, a contemporary of hers, ended her life. This is what emerged from an initial reconstruction of the crime that took place last Wednesday afternoon in Primavalle, a district on the north-western outskirts of Rome.

The investigators are completely immersed in the investigations on the incident that took place in the early afternoon of last Wednesday in the Primavalle district of Rome.

A 17-year-old born in Italy to parents of Sri Lankatook the life of Michelle Causo, a girl of his age, and then transported her body inside a cart from a supermarket to the rubbish bins.

Some have raised the alarm inhabitants of the area, who, noticing the young man in strange attitudes, with that cart that contained that strange envelope, immediately alerted the police.

Arrived at the scene, the agents immediately tracked down the suspectwho was a few hundred meters away and still wearing his bloodstained clothes.

The two were originally thought to be fiancés and that she was even pregnantbut immediately came the denial of both.

The two, according to friends and relatives of Michelle, they were just friends and they had been dating for a while. Dad’s idea is that she rejected him and that he reacted badly.

While the killer himself, in the first interrogation explained that Michelle had a debt to him of about thirty eurosthen confirming that he didn’t love her and that he wasn’t with her.

The dynamics of the murder of Michelle Causo

Next Monday the interrogation in front of the investigating judge of the validation of detention of the 17 year old.

In the meantime, the investigators continue to investigate, to clarify the situation as soon as possible dynamic of the crime and above all the motive real that moved the young killer.

According to what emerged from an initial reconstruction, everything would have happened inside the house located in via Dusmet in which the 17-year-old lives with his parentsabsent at the time of the facts.

The murder weapon used, found inside the house itself, would be a kitchen knife.

At the time of the scuffle, Michelle has tried to defend himself to the end. Until he put an end to his existence.