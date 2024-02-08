Former first lady commented on the minister’s statement denying the “national emergency” of the disease; country has 54 confirmed deaths

Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro called Health Minister Nísia Trindade a “denier” after she said that Brazil is not experiencing a “national emergency” of dengue.

“Behold, a denialist is born”, said the former president's wife Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on his Instagram profile on Wednesday (7.Feb.2024) when commenting on a publication by the senator Ciro Nogueira (PL-PI) about Nísia’s statement.

“More than 360 thousand cases in January, in 1 month we have already surpassed all the cases registered in 2017, 40 people died and the Minister of Health comes out to say that: 'There is no sense in a national emergency'. That's it denialism that calls, right?“says Nogueira’s post.

A declaration of the minister was given on Saturday (3.Feb). At the time, the scenario was more critical in Acre, Minas Gerais and the Federal District.

Then, on the 3rd (Feb 6), in an official statement, Nísia stated that combating dengue would be “total priority”. Among the measures is the offer of a vaccine against the disease.

Brazil records 54 deaths and 392,724 cases of dengue, according to data from the Ministry of Health updated until Wednesday night (Feb 7). Information can be accessed here.