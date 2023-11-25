Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/25/2023 – 19:21

Former First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro used a PL Mulher event in Rio de Janeiro to criticize President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, First Lady Rosângela da Silva, Janja, and the Minister of Human Rights, Silvio Almeida .

To an audience of politicians and supporters, Michelle classified Lula’s administration, this Saturday, the 25th, as a “barbaric government”.

“Father of lies, yes. Adopted children of lies”, said Michelle, who presides over PL Mulher, when maintaining that the PT administration ended policies of respect and appreciation for people with disabilities, including blind people and those with rare diseases.

Dressed in white clothes and a PL Mulher t-shirt, the former first lady gave a speech against the legalization of abortion and the decriminalization of drugs. “Today, we know how to separate and we can compare a fair government with an ungodly government. Look, it wasn’t for lack of warning,” she said.

Michelle criticized Lula and Janja for their international trips and said that, under Jair Bolsonaro’s government, her husband and she saved money by staying in embassies, and not in luxury hotels. “You don’t need to tour Europe, tour the world. Stay a little longer in Brazil to see the reality of the people,” she said.

“I have this vocation of volunteering. Those who don’t, those who have a vocation for traveling, travel, travel, travel, travel… Make a photo album sitting on the furniture. If I sat down, the world would have ended”, declared Michelle, referring to an interview given by Janja to the newspaper O Globo, in which she posed for photos at Palácio da Alvorada.

When attacking Minister Silvio Almeida, Michelle stated that the head of the department was decorated the day after the death of a family man, in an allusion to Cleriston Pereira da Cunha. Arrested for participating in the coup acts on January 8, Cunha died on the 20th.

“For me it is inhumane because he is a minister of ‘everyone’, who only has work for ‘friends’ and ‘criminals’”, said the former first lady ironically, criticizing the neutral language used by supporters of the Lula government.

Bolsonaro says the 2022 election is a ‘turned page’

Continuing a series of PL events across Brazil, Michelle invited women to join the party and run for office. Bolsonaro’s party will try to elect the largest number of councilors and mayors in 2024, preparing the ground for the 2026 presidential elections.

With her husband ineligible, the former first lady is seen as a possible right-wing candidate for President. Under the argument that she is “the most persecuted person in Brazil”, Michelle said she wanted to lead a “female movement, not a feminist one”.

At the end of the act, Bolsonaro took the stage and gave a quick speech. Referring to his opponents as “the devil’s side”, the former president once again questioned the result of the 2022 elections.

“It was not the people who decided. The people were not respected”, highlighted Bolsonaro, insinuating that there was interference by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) in the results of the elections, without presenting any evidence. “But let’s consider last year a turning point,” he added. On stage were the governor of Rio, Claudio Castro (PL), parliamentarians and other allies of the Bolsonaro family.