Diego Torres Dourado, brother of First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro, won a position in the 1st Secretariat of the Federal Senate, to exercise the function of parliamentary assistant.

Second information from the Senate Transparency Portal, which shows data on active and inactive civil servants at the agency, the remuneration for the commissioned function is R$ 13,494.42 per month.

The appointment took place at the end of March this year, according to the portal Metropolis. Until then, Diego was technical assistant at the Ministry of Defense, and received R$5.6 thousand per month.

The 1st Secretariat of the Senate is headed by the senator Iraja Abreu (PSD-TO). O power360 contacted the congressman’s staff and, until the latest update of this article, he was waiting for a return.

