Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 16/12/2023 – 19:21

Tipped to run in the supplementary elections for the Paraná senate if senator Sergio Moro (União-PR) is impeached for abuse of economic power, former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro (PL) was received with a chorus of “senator” in a PL Mulher event in Curitiba this Saturday, 16th. Michelle also needled Moro, stating that the people of Paraná should elect someone “really elegant”.

The former first lady participated in the state meeting of the party's women's wing, which she has presided over since March. While speaking, Michelle said that God had called her to “something new in Brazil”. That was when the chorus of “senator” started from supporters.

After the chorus, Michelle also skewered Moro, who was the target of criticism after the hearing of the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, who was approved for a vacancy in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) last Wednesday, the 13th. Moro was seen hugging and laughing alongside Dino during the session of the Senate's Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ). After the hearing, Estadão caught that an advisor to the former judge recommended, through messages, that he not publicly reveal his support for the appointment of the new STF minister.

“God will give you wisdom to choose the best for the State of Paraná. A person who is truly elegant, who can have the elegance to work and to fight for this wonderful State”, said the former first lady.

Moro will face a trial by the Regional Electoral Court of Paraná (TRE) for abuse of economic power in an action that is filed by the PL itself and the Federation Brasil da Esperança (PT/PCdoB/PV), of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The applicants accuse the senator of having caused an electoral imbalance in the elections for senator in October last year, where he was elected with 1.9 million votes (33.5% of valid votes).

In an opinion filed this Thursday, the 14th, the Public Electoral Ministry (MPE) asked for the senator to be revoked due to his ineligibility. With the MPE's statement, the next step in the trial against Moro will be the presentation of the vote by the rapporteur of the electoral process, who is judge Luciano Carrasco Falavinha Souza. According to lawyer Luiz Peccicin, who represents the PT in the case, this is expected to happen on January 22nd.

If Moro is convicted of the crimes he is accused of, his mandate will be revoked by the TRE. If this occurs, supplementary elections will be held to elect a new candidate who will take office in the Senate by 2030. The election will be scheduled after the case against the senator becomes final. In other words, after a final decision at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

With the possibility of Moro's impeachment, Michelle's name has been discussed among possible candidates for the Senate. To be a candidate in Paraná, the former first lady must prove a voting domicile in the state six months before the election.

According to Coluna do Estadão, federal deputies from the Workers' Party Zeca Dirceu and Gleisi Hoffmann and the former leader of the Bolsonaro government in the Chamber Ricardo Barros (PP) have also expressed interest in occupying the vacancy left by Moro. In addition to Michelle's name being in the discussions, another PL candidate in the dispute is former deputy Paulo Martins, who came in second place in the Senate race, losing to Moro by 250 thousand votes.