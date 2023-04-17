Former first lady claimed to have taken her own furniture to assemble rooms, and that the new government does not want to “live in the simple”

Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro suggested that a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) be opened on the furniture of the Palácio da Alvorada this Sunday night (April 16, 2023).

The statement was made in response to an open question box on his story from Instagram. Earlier, the president of PL Mulher had already spoken with followers and denied having the intention of running for an elected office.

On video, Michelle reads the question asked: “Where are the furniture at Palácio da Alvorada? Looking forward to your response…”

The former first lady responded by stating that the aforementioned furniture would be “either in warehouse 5 at the Palácio da Alvorada or in the presidency warehouse”. “There is this warehouse with several chairs, tables, sofas, paintings, which you can rotate”Michelle said.

Watch (2min10s):

“I spent 6 months sleeping in Alvorada’s bed. Bed that other presidents have used. In the 2nd half of 2019, my move arrived. Even at the request of my daughter Laura, who wanted us to make a living room with the furniture from our house in Rio de Janeiro. So, we removed the furniture, which went to the warehouse, and I put the [meus] furniture in bedroom and living roomhe said.

Michelle Bolsonaro said that all furniture entering and leaving the Alvorada Palace is registered in the heritage sector. “It is not the way they are putting it”he said.

“The furniture is there. Only, unfortunately, those who preach humility, simplicity, do not want to live in the simple. [Ficam] mocking and playing with taxpayer money,” said the former first lady.

The president of PL Mulher mentions the amount of BRL 196,770 spent by the federal government for the president’s room Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva.

The amount was spent on the purchase of 5 pieces of furniture and 1 mattress for the couple’s private room at Palácio da Alvorada. According to data obtained by Folha de S.Paulo, the highest expenses were with a reclining sofa for BRL 65,140, ​​and a bed for BRL 42,230. The pieces are upholstered in Italian leather.

Lula and Janja moved to the Palácio da Alvorada on February 6, 2023. Before, they had been living in a hotel in the central region of Brasília since the weeks following the 2nd round of the 2022 election.

The delay occurred, according to an interview with the current first lady to the report of Rede Globo on January 6, due to the state of conservation of the building and furniture on the site.

At the time, Janja stated that she and President Lula decided that“we are only going to move from here [sic] when we have a complete inventory of what’s inside, how it was delivered to us”.